Lahore court delays money laundering case involving son-in-law of PM

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore Thursday decided to postpone until July 5 the summoning of Haroon Yousuf, son-in-law of the prime minister, along with other suspects in a money laundering case.

The case pertains to allegations of money laundering against Shehbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shehbaz, son-in-law Yousuf, and several others.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) presented a report stating that no evidence was found against Suleman Shehbaz, another son of the prime minister, Yousuf, and Tahir Naqvi.

Considering the report, the court decided to postpone the summoning of Haroon Yousuf and individuals who joined the investigation at a later stage.

Furthermore, the court granted Hamza Shehbaz’s request for a one-day exemption from appearing in court, citing back pain as the reason. Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman presided over the proceedings of the money laundering reference.

The court has set the next hearing date for July 5, where further proceedings on the case will take place.