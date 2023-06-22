Arrest of Omar Cheema’s wife, PTI Chakwal President’s son shameful: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan termed the unlawful arrests of Omer Cheema’s wife and PTI Chakwal President Ali Nasir Bhatti’s school going son as absolutely shameful act, saying that how low has this regime sunk simply to isolate him.

PTI Chairman, in a statement on Thursday, said: “Absolutely shameful how Omer Cheema’s wife was illegally arrested from outside the ATC where she had come for her husband’s hearing who is in prison for over a month now.”

عمر چیمہ کی اہلیہ، جو ایک ماہ سے زائد عرصے سے جیل میں قید اپنے خاوند کی پیشی کیلئے انسدادِ دہشتگردی عدالت آئیں، کو جس انداز میں عدالت کے باہر سے غیرقانونی طور پر گرفتار کیا گیا ہے وہ نہایت شرمناک ہے۔ اسی طرح تحریک انصاف چکوال کے صدر علی ناصر بھٹی کے کم سِن (سکول جانے والے) بیٹے… pic.twitter.com/xOaT4jwhXB — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 22, 2023

Imran Khan said that PTI Chakwal President Ali Nasir Bhatti’s son, a school going boy, has also been picked up.

“This level of fascism and oppression against women and children has never been witnessed before in our country, not even during the worst martial law days,” he added.

PTI Chairman said: “How low has this regime sunk simply to isolate me.” However, he made it clear that the reverse was happening in fact, as our public is repulsed by all those in power while more and more people are joining PTI.