FIA detains Elahi in money laundering probe, requests 14-day remand

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday apprehended Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi from prison and transported the former prime minister to a sessions court in Lahore, where they sought a two-week physical remand in connection with a money laundering case.

Despite securing bail from an anti-corruption court in Lahore the previous day, Elahi remained incarcerated as the prison authorities had not received the orders for his release.

Simultaneously, the FIA registered a case against Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi, and three others on charges of alleged money laundering through a frontman. Consequently, Elahi was taken into custody from the jail premises and subsequently presented before the sessions court.

During the hearing presided over by Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk, the FIA requested a 14-day physical remand for Elahi. The FIA’s counsel asserted the existence of substantial evidence against Elahi, emphasizing the necessity of physical remand to conclude the investigation. The investigative officer supported these claims.

Following the arguments put forth by the FIA’s legal team, Elahi’s counsel, Rana Intizar, commenced presenting his case. Intizar highlighted that a previous inquiry into the same case had already been conducted, resulting in his client’s arrest on this occasion.

Arguing that the cases were a result of political vendetta aimed at targeting Parvez Elahi, the defense lawyer requested the court to dismiss the charges against his client.

Consequently, the judicial magistrate reserved his verdict regarding the FIA’s request for Elahi’s physical remand.