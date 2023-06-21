NATIONAL

Sharif emphasises importance of early childhood education

By Staff Report
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at U.N. headquarters on September 23, 2022 in New York City. After two years of holding the session virtually or in a hybrid format, 157 heads of state and representatives of government are expected to attend the General Assembly in person (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the significance of early childhood education in shaping children’s personalities and determining their future career paths.

He emphasized that this crucial stage of education lays the foundation for children to internalize essential social norms and values.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction in announcing the Pakistan Learning Conference 2023, which aims to empower children by adopting global best practices in education.

Although he expressed his eagerness to attend the conference and learn from scholars and policy practitioners representing diverse backgrounds, his commitment to representing Pakistan at a global financial event in Paris prevented him from doing so.

Nevertheless, Prime Minister Sharif extended his best wishes to the conference and eagerly awaited the recommendations that would contribute to building a resilient and prosperous future for children in Pakistan.

