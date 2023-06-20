ECP to charge Imran, aides in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its decision to proceed with charges against Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, and former ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar in a contempt case.

ECP member from Sindh Nisar Durrani confirmed that all three political leaders would be indicted on July 11 and directed them to appear before the panel in a personal capacity.

During the hearing, Durrani inquired about the attendance of all parties, to which PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry responded that he had not received any such order.

However, the ECP member dismissed the PTI’s reservations regarding the case and proceeded with the decision to indict the three political leaders.

The ECP initiated contempt proceedings against Khan, Umar, and Chaudhry based on statements they made against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.