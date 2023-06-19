Sajid Sadpara to summit Nanga Parbat without supplemental oxygen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara has announced to summit Nanga Parbat without supplemental oxygen.

Speaking to reporters at the Nepal Embassy in Islamabad on Monday, Sajid Sadpara said that he was on his way to Nanga Parbat base camp and he would summit it next month along with his friends.

The internationally renowned mountain climber, Sajid Sadpara said Nanga Parbat is 8,126 meters high and it is the ninth highest mountain in the world.

He said he wanted to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 meters without supplemental oxygen, adding that so far he had climbed 6 highest peaks without supplemental oxygen.

With an elated sense of pride, he said that he was the son of legendary mountaineer Ali Sadpara and “I’m proud of it’.

He said he wanted to fulfill his father’s dream by climbing all 14 peaks.

Sajid Sadpara tweeted on Thursday that he was departing for Nanga Parbat Expedition 2023 from Islamabad to Chilas and he would be climbing without supplemental oxygen.

On April 15, Sajid Ali Sadpara made history as he became the first Pakistani to scale the Nepal’s 8,091 metre tall Annapurna mountain without the support of high-altitude porters and supplemental oxygen.

In April 2021, climbers Sirbaz Khan and Muhammad Abdul Joshi had become the first Pakistanis to summit Annapurna, but with supplemental oxygen and not in Alpine style.

The type of ascent, where climbers are not supported by high-altitude porters from base camp to the summit, is called Alpine style.