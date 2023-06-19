Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Zilhaj moon sighting

KARACHI: The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Karachi today for the sighting of the Zilhaj moon.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Department of Meteorology, and the Ministry of Science and Technology will participate in the meeting.

Abdul Khabeer Azad, a scholar who is the committee’s chairman, will chair the meeting.

Similarly, zonal committees will hold meetings in various cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar on the same day.

Subsequently, the religious affairs ministry will issue a notification in accordance with the tradition.

It is worth mentioning here that the Committee meets on the 29th of every lunar month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.