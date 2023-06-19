Owner, driver and others booked for Kallar Kahar bus crash

KALLAR KAHAR: The Kallar Kahar police on Sunday registered a case against the motor vehicle examiner, owner, driver, conductor and terminal manager after a passenger bus fatally crashed onto the Motorway II on Sunday.

At least 13 passengers were killed and 30 others wounded after the speeding Jhang-bound bus turned upside down, bumped into the road divider and tossed over the other side of the road in Salt Range.

According to the First Information Report, the passengers had cautioned the terminal manager and driver about condition of the bus. A video footage of the incident depicting the horrific crash went viral on social media on Saturday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while expressing condolences with the bereaved families of those passengers who lost their lives in ill-fated Kallar Kahar bus accident, expressed his deep anguish over the occurrence of repeated traffic accidents near Salt Range on Motorway.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives in yesterday’s accident.

“My sympathies and prayers are for those families who have lost their dear ones in this painful accident,” he said in a tweet posted in the Urdu language.

Bilawal expresses grief over road mishap near Kallar Kalhar

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the bus accident on a motorway near Kallar Kalhar, which claimed many previous lives.

He said, “I am saddened to hear about the loss of precious lives.”

He said that his heart went out to the bereaved families. Bilawal said that an immediate inquiry should be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

He said that the relevant officials and the citizens had to play their role to avert such accidents in the future. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons in the tragic accident.