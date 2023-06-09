PML-N to contest elections in alliance with JKT group: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) announced to contest the upcoming elections with the Jahangir Tareen (JKT) group—an association of deserters of PTI comprising former lawmakers and ministers.

Talking to media person on Thursday, Ata Tarar — spokesperson for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saluted the ‘PTI quitters’ and lauded their stance for standing firmly with the state of Pakistan instead of vandals who torched down the sensitive installation and attacked the state buildings.

Tarar said only five people left PML-N.

He hinted at adjusting former PTI lawmakers into PMLN as per the space available with the party, saying the party will definitely accommodate the lawmakers who preferred standing with Pakistan.

The PM spokesperson said PML-N had ideal relation with the JKT and both will contest elections together in alliance.

On the other hand, former confidant Jahangir Khan Tareen announced a new political party amid the changing political landscape. A large number of electable who left PTI and announced to quit politics after May 9 riots, joined the JKT’s Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

It should be noted that Jahangir Khan Tareen made significant headway when numerous important members of Imran Khan’s team joined forces with the sugar baron on Wednesday. According to Awn Chaudhry the name of the new party would be ‘Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP)’.

Former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Nauraiz Shakoor, and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan embraced their ‘new boss’ in a group hug in Lahore.