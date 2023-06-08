PTI deserters flock to ‘new nest’ as Tareen announces ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’

Says party aims to establish a strong nation where parliament, judiciary, and establishment are aligned

Fawad Ch, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Fayyazul Hasan among others embraced ‘new boss’ with smile

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen has officially announced the formation of his new political party, “Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party,” during a press conference in Lahore on Thursday. The party’s name was initially planned to be “Pakistan Istehkam Party” (PIP), but it was later named as “Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.”

Sources indicate that Tareen’s new party consists mostly of PTI deserters who have joined his ranks. Prior to the press conference, the party’s core group held a meeting chaired by Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan to discuss the party’s manifesto and key points.

At a huddle in Lahore, former PTI stalwarts Fawad Chaudhry, Amir Kiyani, Ali Zaidi, Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ajmal Wazir, Nauraiz Shakoor and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan embraced their ‘new boss’ with smile on their faces, the report said.

Moreover, former Punjab minister Murad Raas, who had formed the ‘Democrats’ group in league with another ex-minister Hashim Dogar a few days ago claiming the support of nearly three dozen ex-lawmakers, also decided to side with Tareen on the promise of getting a good position in the new party the latter is going to launch shortly, the report said.

During the press conference, Tareen expressed that the party’s primary objective is to bring about reforms in Pakistan and establish a strong nation where the parliament, judiciary, and establishment are aligned. He further mentioned that the party would unveil their reform agenda to the public in the coming days.

The formation of this new party follows a series of political upheavals in Pakistan, with several PTI leaders leaving the party in recent days amid a state-launched crackdown following the ugly events unfolded on May 9 and afterwards. Jahangir Tareen, who was previously seen as Prime Minister Imran Khan’s closest aide, has managed to attract a number of PTI deserters to his new party.

During the press conference, Tareen stated, “Today, we are forming a new party called ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.’ My sole objective behind entering politics has always been to contribute to the development of the country. I am not a traditional politician; I entered politics late. We worked day and night to make the Tehreek-e-Insaf a strong political force after the 2013 elections. In the coming days, the facts will reveal what we have done to strengthen the party. Bringing reforms to Pakistan was our fundamental manifesto, but unfortunately, circumstances didn’t allow us to prevent disillusionment. If the projects planned for May 9th are not completed, then attacks on the houses of political opponents may be considered justified.”

According to sources, the party aims to include former MPA Zahiruddin Alizai, Jawed Ansari, Tariq Abdullah, Fayaz Chohan, Nauman Langrial, Norez Shakoor, Rafaqat Ali Gillani, G. G. Jamal from FATA, and Jamil Wazir from KP. Additionally, the party plans to include Omar Ayub, Ali Zaidi, Fawad Chaudhry, Aamir Kiani, Mahmood Moulvi, J. Parkash, Murad Raas, and Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The announcement of the new party has sparked debate within Pakistan’s political circles, with many speculating that it could pose a challenge to the ruling PTI. Jahangir Tareen, who was once considered a kingmaker within the PTI, enjoys a significant following in Punjab, which is considered the stronghold of PTI. The impact of the new party on Pakistan’s political landscape will become evident in the days to come.

Tareen said reforms were the PTI’s basic manifesto, “due to which we all had come together”.

But, he added, “unfortunately … matter did go the way we expected and people were disheartened”.

He said the PTI’s manifesto was to improve the economy and relations with other countries and most importantly, ensure accountability.

“There were the slogans on the basis of which the party was formed and people voted for the PTI,” he said, regretting that these objectives could not be achieved.

Tareen said the events of May had changed the politics of Pakistan.

“I am saying this from the bottom of my heart that if the miscreants and planners of May 9 are not brought to justice, attacks on houses of political rivals will also be considered acceptable.

“And we will never let this happen,” he vowed.

Tareen said May 9 vandalism was not just about a “mob attacking public properties.

“This was setting an example of a mob attacking anyone’s house and harassing our families.”

No society could allow this, he asserted. “We cannot let this situation escalate further.”

He added, “So we have gathered here today. We will collectively try to steer Pakistan … out of the quagmire. Our country needs this today. We will together heal the wounds inflicted on Pakistan.”

Tareen said Pakistan presently needed a leadership that would end political and social divisions and promote unity and tolerance.

This country “needs a leadership that can give this nation a narrative of hope”.

“At this time, what our nation needs the most is the hope that its situation will improve and it will reach a new height,” he said, adding that this was the reason the foundation of the new IPP party was being laid down today. “Our objective is very clear.”

He said all those present alongside him wanted Pakistan to progress.

“We all realise, and agree, that our politics need a new direction. We also realise that our democratic system can only strengthen if the government and opposition both understand and abide by their constitutional responsibilities.”