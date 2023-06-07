Once again, the 76th World Health Assembly (WHA) went ahead in Geneva, Switzerland, without Taiwan’s participation. The familiar pattern played out once again as China and Pakistan made pleas to keep Taiwan out of the proceedings, culminating in a vote that sealed Taiwan’s exclusion.

This annual charade has been ongoing since 2017 when Taiwan’s observer status was revoked following the election of President Tsai Ing-wen. Taiwan voiced its protest at being sidelined, yet, despite such noise by Taiwan and its supporters, the meetings proceeded without Taiwan, perpetuating the marginalization of the Tsai-led government.

There was further embarrassment for Taipei when Taiwanese media and journalists faced obstacles, as demonstrated by the recent incident involving the Central News Agency, which was denied access to the UN office in Geneva. The outcry over Taiwan’s absence has become a ritualistic chorus. This also demonstrates the international community’s resolute adherence to the one China principle.

With the backing of select Western powers, Taiwan made the attempts to secure observer status within the WHA, yet this step has been met with unyielding defeat. This steadfast denial underscores the profound influence of the one China doctrine, which consigns Taiwan to this status. During a specific period from 2009 to 2016, Taiwan enjoyed the privilege of participating in the WHA as an observer. This harmonious collaboration stemmed from the Kuomintang’s recognition of the 1992 Consensus, which led to improved cross-Strait relations.

However, a regrettable shift occurred when Tsai Ing-wen and her independence-oriented Democratic Progressive Party rejected the consensus, thereby undermining the political foundation for Taiwan’s continued involvement in the WHA. This unfortunate development highlights the significance of maintaining a cohesive political stance in order to sustain Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and preserve the invaluable benefits it brought to the island’s public health and well-being.

This is certainly a major diplomatic setback for President Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive party (DPP). The unfortunate decline in both the domestic and international circumstances surrounding Taiwan can be traced back to the obstinate persistence of the DPP authorities in pursuing a misguided path towards Taiwanese independence. By unilaterally leaning on the USA in their pursuit of independence, the DPP authorities have inadvertently opened the door for Western politicians, such as Nancy Pelosi and Liz Truss, to meddle in cross-Strait affairs and exploit the “Taiwan card” to further their agenda of containing China.

These actions have plunged Taiwan into an unparalleled crisis, leading to the Taiwan Straits being perceived as a dangerous hotspot with the potential for a military confrontation. The gravity of the situation cannot be overstated, emphasizing the urgent need for a more prudent approach to avoid the risk of conflict and work towards maintaining peace and stability in the region. It is imperative for the DPP leadership to reevaluate its approach, shifting towards a more pragmatic and cooperative stance that acknowledges the complexities of the cross-Strait relationship and fosters positive engagement with mainland China. The WHA episode reflects Taiwan’s growing diplomatic isolation, which has seen a new momentum this year with Honduras cutting off its diplomatic ties with Taipei.

This interference has had detrimental consequences for the island of Taiwan, eroding stability and hindering its prospects for progress. Last week, the Cross-Strait Peaceful Development Forum made a significant declaration denouncing the dangerous path of “Taiwan independence” and advocating for the ouster of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power. Esteemed experts from the forum have called upon all segments of Taiwanese society to deeply contemplate the detrimental consequences of the DPP’s flawed political agenda over the past three decades. Recognizing the potential for irreversible harm to the region, it is crucial to thwart the DPP’s ability to inflict further damage.

Consequently, the upcoming 2024 Taiwan regional election should be regarded as a collective movement for the people to rescue themselves from the perils of misguided governance. In a landscape marked by strained cross-Strait relations, economic challenges, and the hardships faced by individuals, the Cross-Strait Peaceful Development Forum emerges as a vital voice comprising around 20 pro-reunification political parties and groups, including the Labor Party. Their collective belief is that the forthcoming 2024 regional elections hold a significance that extends beyond mere party politics. Rather, these elections bear the weight of preserving cross-Strait peace, advancing the welfare of the populace, and shaping the trajectory of Taiwan’s future.

Recognizing the crucial interplay between political power and the well-being of the people, these pro-reunification factions underscore the necessity of maintaining stability, fostering prosperity, and exerting influence over the destiny of the island. The grave consequences of the Democratic Progressive Party’s misguided agenda and their rejection of the crucial 1992 Consensus are becoming more visible, as witnessed by the exclusion of Taiwan from the WHA.

