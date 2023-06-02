Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan shootout

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during a gun battle in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), informed Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR).

According to an ISPR – the military’s media wing, the gun battle between terrorists and security forces took place in Dossali area of North Waziristan district.

“The forces retaliated effectively to firing by terrorists, resulting in killing of two active terrorists,” the ISPR said, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

It noted that terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens. “Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area,” it added.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media concluded.

Two days earlier, security forces gunned down two terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan district.

“During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, which resulted in killing of two terrorists,” the ISPR stated, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The military’s media wing said the terrorists remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.