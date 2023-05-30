Punjab ombudsman awards Rs14.2mn compensation to seven plaintiffs

LAHORE: In the latest development, the Office of Punjab Ombudsman has intervened to provide a cumulative legal relief of Rs14.22 million to seven individuals hailing from various districts.

These plaintiffs had sought assistance from the ombudsman’s office to address their long-pend issues pertaining to government departments.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman for the department announced that in compliance with the Office of the Ombudsman’s direction, Government Said Mitha Teaching Hospital, Lahore has duly settled the outstanding employment dues of Ruqiya Batool. She has been provided with a payment of Rs3.7 million, in addition to the creation of an OSD post with a monthly salary of Rs45,752.

Furthermore, the ombudsman’s office had taken action to provide a travel allowance of three million rupees to the teachers from 1,100 schools in Sheikhupura district who were engaged in dengue focal person duties, the spokesman said.

As a result of the action taken by this office on complaints of non-payment of pension-related amounts, the irrigation department has disbursed Rs1.17 million to Saher Begum, a widow from Attock.

Additionally, the office of the Accountant General Punjab has not only reinstated the pension of Zubaida Begum from Gujrat but has also issued her Rs1.21 million as arrears of her pension, added the spokesperson.

Similarly, Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC) has granted financial assistance of 1.6 million rupees to Azra Tahir, the widow of a sanitary worker.

Moreover, the accounts office in Gujranwala has not only transferred the pension of plaintiff Muhammad Abdullah’s deceased father to his widowed mother but has also disbursed a payment of Rs2.10 million to her after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office.

Furthermore, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has settled the dues of one Usman Khan, amounting to Rs1.4 million, following the mediation of the ombudsman’s office, added the spokesman.