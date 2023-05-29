NATIONAL

Rawalpindi ATC approves handing over of 8 suspects to military for trial

By Staff Report
A policeman (R) throws a stone towards Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activists and supporters of former Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran blocking a road during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Karachi on May 9, 2023. Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, police said, during a court appearance for one of dozens of cases pending since he was booted from office last year. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: A Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court (ATC) directed the superintendent of the garrison city’s Adiala Jail on Monday to hand over eights suspects arrested in connection with vandalism at various locations — including military installations — during May 9 protests to the military for trial.

The court’s directives were issued in two separate orders, following the submission of applications by military Commanding Officers Farhan Nazir Qureshi and Muhammad Yasir Nawaz Cheema, each seeking the custody of four suspects detained at Adiala Jail in cases registered on May 9.

According to the orders, Qureshi has sought the custody of suspects nominated in a case registered at Civil Lines police station and Cheema has asked for the custody of suspects booked in a case registered at RA Bazar police station.

The orders said the suspects’ custody was sought on grounds that they were “found guilty of offences under Sections 3, 7 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1952 [sic] read with Section2(1)(d) of the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, [which are] exclusively triable by military court”.

The deputy prosecutor general did not raise any objections to the applications and forwarded the request for appropriate orders, the court observed.

Citing two previous cases, the court accepted the commanding officers’ request under 549(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, read with Rule 7(f) of the Criminal Procedure (Military Offenders) Rules, 1970.

“Superintendent Jail, Adiala, Rawalpindi is directed to hand over the custody of the above said accused person[s] to the commanding officer for further proceedings in accordance with law,” both orders read.

Last week, a Lahore ATC also sanctioned the handing over of 16 suspects to the military for trial, particularly in connection with vandalism at the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence.

A day later, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had announced that 33 suspects — 19 in Punjab and 14 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — had been handed over to the military until then, following attacks on army installations during protests on May 9.

The legislature vs the judiciary
