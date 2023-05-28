NATIONAL

Imran says staged rape claim ‘plot to preemept horror stories’

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan (C) addresses his supporters during an anti-government march towards capital Islamabad, demanding early elections, in Gujranwala on November 1, 2022. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

LAHORE: Imran Khan accused Rana Sanaullah Khan of attempting a “cover-up” after the interior minister claimed intelligence agencies intercepted a plan by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to “stage a raid and rape at a known party leader’s house” to gain sympathy as the military seeks to destroy former prime minister’s support ahead of elections.

Khan’s response came after the minister called a news conference at midnight to allege that agencies under him had intercepted a telephone conversation discussing the “sinister plan”  to “fabricate human rights violations and atrocities” in the government of Shehbaz Sharif.

He, however, did not present any evidence to support his claim.

Separately, in a tweet, he asserted that the ultimate objective behind this scheme was to “falsely implicate” law enforcement agencies in the crime and subsequently raise the issue at an international level.

But a suspicious former prime minister believed Sanaullah was “so obviously trying to cover up and pre-empt the horror stories about to break in the media”.

“If there were any doubts about women being mistreated in jails, this press conference from this certified criminal should remove all such doubts,” Khan tweeted.

He also observed that “women have never been so mistreated and harassed by the state as they have been by this fascist [government]” for “exercising their right to protest peacefully.”

Khan’s brief arrest earlier this month sparked days of street protests freighted with anger at the army perceived to have orchestrated his downfall in April last year. Islamabad labelled the violence “anti-state”, justifying huge roundups and the revival of notorious military courts to try protestors, including women, who targeted government buildings.

Journalists, lawyers, and activists in the party report campaigns of intimidation and influence which they blame on the establishment.

The media has previously reported instances of security personnel’s inappropriate behaviour towards women affiliated with the opposition party. One such incident involved a police raid on the house of former minister Usman Dar, where his mother was allegedly manhandled and harassed by the police.

Additionally, women protesters have been beaten and dragged by the police on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police urged officials to ensure that surveillance cameras in stations, offices, and prisons were working properly to avoid “plans to target officials.”

The police claimed, without evidence, that a “planned campaign to defame institutions” had been initiated under which officials, regardless of their post, would be targeted.

“While all women are respectable, some can be used in this campaign,” it said, calling on officials to “keep matters transparent to avoid such tactics.”

Previous article
Pakistan to promote AI to boost national development: minister
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan marks anniversary of nuclear bomb

ISLAMABAD: The nation is fervently celebrating the 25th anniversary of the first nuclear weapons test which marked a significant milestone, granting Pakistan invincible defense capabilities...

Parts of country rattled by strong 6.0 magnitude earthquake

Chennai stand between Gujarat and IPL history

Erdogan seeks third decade of rule in Turkish runoff

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.