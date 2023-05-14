Dar rejects Asif’s apology after ‘police threatens mother with rape’

SIALKOT: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar accused Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif of masterminding the late-night raid on his residence in which his mother was harassed by the police.

The opposition party has alleged that the raiding team entered the home of Dar and threatened his sister with the rape of his septuagenarian mother if the former minister did not surrender to the police.

A video circulating on the internet claimed that after issuing the threat, the police locked the doors of a room with Dar’s mother inside.

Following the incident, the party took to Twitter to share the news, stating, “[…] police raided the residence of […] Usman Dar. The mother of the Dar brothers was harassed by violating the sanctity of the chadar and the four walls.”

The party also shared visuals of the house on Twitter.

On Saturday, Asif took it upon himself to apologise for the raid, after the people from his own constituency in Sialkot called it a massive overreach of executive authority. “I’m willing to apologise to women who have been disrespected,” he told reporters.

“I am not making this statement for any political reason. I am personally embarrassed, this has nothing to with politics, I have had personal relationships with these families before politics was involved and I respect their women like I respect the women in my own house,” he said.

Responding to the event, Dar held the minister responsible for the attack on his house following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in a land dispute on Tuesday.

Rejecting Asif’s apology, Dar said: “[There’s] no need for sympathy, stop shedding crocodile tears.”