Sherry accuses Imran of foreign interference in plea to US Congress

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for appealing to members of the US Congress for their support, calling him out for his “hypocrisy.”

In a series of tweets, Senator Rehman responded to Khan’s request and accused him of conspiring against the country’s foreign interests for his own political gain.

Senator Rehman said that the narrative of an “American Conspiracy,” which Imran Khan had propagated for a year, has now collapsed.

She highlighted the “irony” of Khan now seeking Congress members to raise their voices in his favour, indicating that he was attempting to involve foreign countries in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

Referring to the events following the unlawful arrest of Khan, Senator Rehman questioned whether the world was unaware of the “judicial facilitation, relief, and shameful incidents” that occurred.

She further emphasised that Khan’s government had falsely accused and imprisoned her leadership, yet they did not seek outside interference in domestic matters.

Highlighting Khan’s past focus on accountability in his political agenda, Senator Rehman criticised him for now “seeking to evade accountability and responsibility” by appealing to the world for support.