Jamaat chief claims Chinese foreign minister brought message of dialogue

By Staff Report
Sirajul Haq (R), Chief of the Pakistani political and Islamic party Jammat-e-Islami (JI), gestures to supporters as he leads a protest march in Rawalpindi on July 19, 2019. - The JI march was held to protest over the Imran Khan's government, price hike and economic crisis in the country. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-i-Islami emir Siraj ul-Haq said that during the recent visit of China’s foreign minister to Pakistan, a message from the Chinese leadership was conveyed, emphasising the need for political dialogue to resolve issues.

Haq highlighted that the Chinese foreign minister, Qin Gang, visited Pakistan for a two-day visit in early May, and brought a message from China’s President regarding the importance of resolving issues through political consultation.

According to Haq, the Chinese leadership has advised Pakistan to engage in political dialogue, as external forces aim to destabilize the country. He further mentioned that Jamaat had initiated political dialogue with both the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He advocated for holding a nationwide general election on the same day, allowing the people to make decisions rather than engaging in divisive conflicts.

Haq also proposed holding a transparent election in August, citing the significance of Pakistan’s independence day and the return of Hajj pilgrims during that month.

The Jamaat leader expressed concerns over the high levels of inflation and unemployment, stating that the situation had not improved under the current PTI government or during the previous PDM rule. He further remarked that the PDM was following a similar path to that of the PTI.

PIA launches Hajj flights
Staff Report
Staff Report

