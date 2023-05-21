No support left behind for Imran Khan: Tessori

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori said on Sunday that several leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were leaving former prime minister Imran Khan one by one.

Addressing a ceremony, Mr Tessori claimed that there was no support left behind for Imran Khan. Speaking about the May 9 vandalism, Mr Tessori said, “The public buildings were attacked on May 9.”

He urged political parties not to be part of any such conspiracy – vandalism – in the future, adding the political parties had been used for foreign agendas.

On the other side, the governor had recently inaugurated a “Bell of Hope” outside the Governor House’s Gate No. 1, which will be used to resolve the issues of the people of Sindh. The bell will be available for use by aggrieved persons from 12 midnight till 8am every day.

The “Bell of Hope” had been installed to provide people in need an opportunity to lodge their complaints at the Governor House against those not providing justice. The governor had assured that any person with an emergency can come to the Governor House, where their complaint would be received by a dedicated officer.

In addition, Governor Tessori had held more than 28 meetings with officers of the Bureau of Statistics on the ongoing census in the country. He had asked them to ensure that each and every person in the province was counted correctly during the census.

He also emphasised that any improper counting of the population would not be tolerated.

Moreover, the governor had announced that a state-of-the-art computer laboratory will soon be inaugurated at the Governor House to train 50,000 youth in information technology.

This initiative will help the youth of the province to acquire the necessary skills to compete in the digital world and contribute to the country’s progress