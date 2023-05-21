Involvement of ombudsman office provides government jobs to 32

LAHORE: In compliance with the orders of Ombudsman Punjab retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, the District Education Authority of Bhakkar has issued appointment letters to 32 eligible candidates under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 1974.

In a statement on Sunday, a spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman added that in response to the organisation’s order regarding the recruitment of an applicant, Muhammad Qaiser Zia, under Rule 17-A, the District Education Authority, Bhakkar has recruited a total of 32 candidates as junior clerks from a pool of 51 applicants based on their final merit, following thorough typing and skill assessments.

In a separate development, the intervention of the ombudsman office resulted in the release of pending monthly salaries of six college teaching interns of Government Associate College for Women Rata Mata Jhang worth Rs1.2 million.

Separately, the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency (PHATA) has allocated five-marla alternative residential plots to nine beneficiaries, including plaintiff Babar Ramzan, in a housing scheme specifically designed for low-income strata in Sheikhupura after the involvement of the ombudsman office. These plots possess a cumulative market value of Rs2.25 million.

The applicants have thanked the Office of the Ombudsman for safeguarding their legal rights, the spokesman concluded.