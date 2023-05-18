Supreme Court orders release of leader of Gwadar rights movement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court approved the request for bail of Hidayat ur-Rehman Baloch, leader of a prominent rights movement in Gwadar, who was arrested in January over charges stemming from the December killing of a policeman by unidentified gunmen during a series of protests by his supporters.

The protests were part of months-long demonstrations demanding greater rights for the coastal region such as an end to illegal trawling in Gwadar and security checkpoints, and restrictions on border trade with Iran.

The Haq Do Tehreek (Gwadar Rights Movement) was established in August of 2021 to protest on behalf of the local population. The sit-in, which led to Baloch’s arrest, began in late October near the main entrance of the Chinese-built and operated port.

The movement escalated its confrontation with the government in the third week of December, when Baloch warned the Chinese to leave.

In the early morning of December 26, police raided the protest camp. Supporters of the movement clashed with the police for at least four days after the crackdown began. At least one police officer and one protester were killed.

Subsequently, on January 13, Gwadar police arrested Baloch after he showed up at a local court, days after he announced that he was heading to Gwadar to surrender.

اللہ تعالی کے سامنے سجدہ ریز ہوں گے۔ اپنی ماؤں بہنوں، کارکنوں خصوصا حسین واڈیلہ، وکلا برادری خصوصا کامران مرتضی، صحافی برادری خصوصا حامد میر، سلیم صافی، ابصارعالم کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں۔ اپنے قائدین سراج الحق، لیاقت بلوچ، مشتاق احمد خان، مولانا عبدالحق ہاشمی کا شکریہ ادا کرتا ہوں pic.twitter.com/1g1lj8IH5O — Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch (@MHidayatRehman) May 18, 2023

The decision by a three-judge bench on Thursday came after the lawyer for Baloch, Kamran Murtaza, informed the court that the head of the movement was arrested from inside the court.

Murtaza further emphasized that Baloch has been held in custody since December.

During the proceedings, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who was heading the bench, asked why the arrest was not challenged at the time it occurred on court premises.

In response, Murtaza explained that such actions were not deemed illegal by the Supreme Court at the time of Baloch’s arrest, citing a subsequent development following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The lawyer for the government opposed the bail request, arguing that Baloch should not be released until the main accused, Majid Johar, is remanded to judicial custody.

In light of this, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar questioned whether Baloch was implicated in aiding and abetting the murder.

Murtaza clarified the exact details of the allegations would be determined during the trial, emphasising that his client’s involvement primarily focused on advocating for the provision of water to the people of Gwadar.

The bench, after due consideration, granted bail to Baloch, ensuring his release upon the submission of two surety bonds amounting to Rs0.3 million.