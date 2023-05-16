FFC delegate presents company’s ESG journey at SECP & ICAP session

RAWALPINDI: Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited nominee was invited as guest speaker in the joint session organized by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) on Capacity building and Sustainability disclosures & reporting at Lahore.

The session was attended by diverse stakeholders comprising of representation from regulators, companies, multilateral institutions, professional bodies, capital market institutions and business forums.

Syed Imran Rizvi, being member of PSX-ESG Task force & Steering Committee, represented

the FFC. He apprised the house about FFC’s ESG journey while appreciating the efforts of SECP, PSX & PICG in leading the ESG drive and creating awareness among various segments of corporate sector.

The Chairman SECP presented him with the SECP memento.