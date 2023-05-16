Lahore’s population witnesses steady annual growth of three percent

LAHORE: Lahore, the provincial capital, has experienced a consistent increase in its population, growing at an annual rate of three percent, according to recent data. Over the past five years, the city’s population has surged by an impressive 2,008,387 individuals.

The completion of the census process in Lahore marks a significant milestone, with the entire population successfully accounted for, covering every household and resident. In light of this accomplishment, Pakistan Today has learned that the province, including Lahore, will undergo a general election alongside a new population census.

The latest figures from the population census reveal that the total population of Lahore district has reached a substantial 13,128,372 individuals. Within the district, there are 311,522 hostels and schools catering to the growing populace. Comparatively, in 2017, Lahore’s population stood at 11,119,985 residents, signifying a noteworthy increase in just a few years.

Breaking down the population distribution, the Cantonment area of Lahore is home to 650,398 residents, while Lahore City Tehsil houses 4,178,465 inhabitants. Additionally, Lahore Cantonment Board reports a population of 444,935, while Walton Cantonment Board 835,916 residents. Shalimar Tehsil accounts for a significant portion of the population, with a total of 2,607,910 individuals.

Analyzing the census data further, Raiwind emerges as the area with the highest population increase, recording a remarkable growth rate of 34.91 percent. The population of Raiwind Tehsil now stands at 1,144,776, with an annual growth rate of 5.82 percent. Similarly, Model Town has experienced a substantial rise of 20.74 percent, resulting in a population of 3,264,172 in Model Town Tehsil.

Expressing her satisfaction, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Rafia Haider, acknowledged the challenges posed by the population census and commended the successful completion of the task in Lahore. Haider extended her congratulations to all the Assistant Commissioners and dedicated staff members involved in this achievement, emphasizing their instrumental role in ensuring an accurate and comprehensive census count.

According to the experts, as Lahore continues to witness steady population growth, the city’s administration will undoubtedly face new challenges in managing resources, infrastructure, and public services to meet the evolving needs of its expanding population.