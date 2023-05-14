Yasmin hospitalised after rearrest by Lahore police

LAHORE: Dr Yasmin Rashid, president of the central Punjab wing of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), was taken into custody in Lahore once again on Sunday, just after her release from detention by the Lahore High Court (LHC).

On Friday, the court suspended the detention of the former provincial health minister and 17 other women workers of the opposition party, who had been held under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), and ordered their release.

However, the Lahore police re-arrested Rashid in several other cases registered against her in various police stations of the city, all related to terrorism, which have been filed in Sarwar Road, Gulberg, and Shadman police stations.

The 70-year-old politician was taken to the Services Hospital in Lahore on the night of her arrest due to some health complications. Different tests were conducted, according to hospital sources. Rashid has been having various medical conditions due to her age, they added.

The head of Lahore police, Bilal Siddique Kamyana, visited the hospital and inquired about Rashid’s health. He also sought the opinion of the hospital doctors regarding her transfer to the Police Lines.

However, the doctors told him that they could give their opinion only after examining her medical reports in the morning. A large force of policewomen was also present at the hospital during Kamyana’s visit.

The reasons for Rashid’s detention and multiple arrests have not been specified, nor have the details of her health complications been shared.