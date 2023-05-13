Fazlur Rehman urges PDM, JUI-F workers to join ‘peaceful protest before SC’ on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman Saturday called upon the workers of his own party and other parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), besides the general public, to join “a peaceful protest before the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday for accountability and preservation of constitutional values”.

Maulan Fazl, in a video message, asked his followers and workers of other parties to maintain unity in their ranks and reach in convoys promptly at 9 a.m. on the D-Day at the venue of protest.

He asserted that the protest aimed to “safeguard the sanctity of state institutions and rectify instances of ‘judicial irregularities'”, which, he claimed, were detrimental to the public interests.

The JUI-F chief said the poor people of Pakistan were bearing the burden of “judges’ salaries which is the purported misuse of the taxpayers’ money and the latter are violating the Constitution, laws and judicial traditions”.

Maulana Fazl questioned why a preferential treatment was given out to “a convicted criminal”. Such a trend, if left unchecked, would encourage further criminal activities, ultimately posing a grave threat to the national economy coupled with national disintegration, he warned.

He urged his supporters, workers from all political parties, and the public to gather at the Constitutional Avenue on Monday morning, saying his party leaders and volunteers of Ansar Al-Islam would be present at the venue to assist the local authorities for ensuring order and security during the protest.

The JUI-F chief also appealed to the legal fraternity to actively participate in the protest, citing their historical role in the struggle for the rule of law and the supremacy of the Constitution.

Maulana Fazl expressed the hope that the demonstration would give a message that “the institution should not breach their discipline and should maintain impartiality instead of overreaching its authority”. The nation had the only demand for justice and accountability, which would have to be heeded to, he maintained