Fawad Ch arrested from outside Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has been arrested by police officials from outside the Supreme Court (SC) under 16 MPO.

Fawad Chaudhry was present in the Supreme Court’s building since 12:00 noon to avoid his arrest. He was immediately arrested by police after he stepped out of the SC premises late Wednesday night.

While conducting a press conference, Fawad Chaudhry said it would be the first time in history that a lawyer is being arrested. “Politics have divided the legal fraternity and all sections in Pakistan are facing the same challenge.”

He criticised that PTI chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) when he reached the court for securing bail.

The PTI vice president urged to adopt such steps, which brings the situation under control. He slammed the government by saying that all tactics are being used to silence political opponents.

“When I was present in the SC building, the security staff turned off the lights and asked me to surrender.” “I filed a petition at the IHC yesterday which was reviewed by the high court’s chief justice and asked the authorities to refrain from arresting me till May 12. Police officials have arrived here to arrest me despite the court orders.”

Fawad Ch said that some elements are trying to create misunderstandings between the PTI and the armed forces.

After the press conference, Fawad Ch was arrested by the police under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Section 16.