NATIONAL

Wild polio detected in sewage samples of KP

By Staff Report
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore on August 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Wild poliovirus has been detected in sewage samples from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The virus was also found on April 10 in environmental samples collected from the Hangu district and the provincial capital Peshawar, the ministry said in a statement.

The two detected viruses are genetically linked to poliovirus found in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province in January this year, it added.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis in a matter of hours.

Health teams in Afghanistan have been attacked repeatedly since the Taliban denounced vaccines as a Western plot to sterilise Muslims and imposed bans on inoculation in 2012.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will continue to work together in the battle against polio, Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said in a statement.

Previous article
UN reaffirms ‘commitment to stay’ in Afghanistan
Next article
Pakistani actor meets real China in pursuing his dream
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Around 600 Afghan refugees return home recently from Pakistan

KABUL: Nearly 600 Afghan refugees have returned from neighbouring Pakistan this week, Afghanistan's Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs said. A total of 579 Afghan...

Charles III to be crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian dual national for ‘terrorism’

23-05-06 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.