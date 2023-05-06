NATIONAL

WHO ends global emergency as Pakistan reports new Covid-19 death

By Staff Report
Women walk under a billboard that shows gratitude to frontline workers fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on June 30, 2020.  (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded one more Covid-19 fatality as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declares an end to the global emergency caused by the pandemic.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) reported 29 new coronavirus infections and one death in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1,580,859 and the death toll to 30,658.

During the same period, 3,269 tests were conducted, and the positivity ratio increased to 0.89 percent, with nine patients in critical care.

Although the WHO has lifted the global health emergency, the warning remains in place as Covid-19 still poses a significant threat.

The director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, estimated that the virus had killed around 20 million people, three times the official figure of seven million.

He cautioned that the virus was still present and changing, and countries must not let their guards down or dismantle the systems put in place to manage the pandemic.

Previous article
Pakistani actor meets real China in pursuing his dream
Next article
Lahore administration allows PTI rally, Islamabad denies over security concerns
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Around 600 Afghan refugees return home recently from Pakistan

KABUL: Nearly 600 Afghan refugees have returned from neighbouring Pakistan this week, Afghanistan's Ministry for Refugees and Repatriation Affairs said. A total of 579 Afghan...

Charles III to be crowned king in first UK coronation since 1953

Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian dual national for ‘terrorism’

23-05-06 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.