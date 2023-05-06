WHO ends global emergency as Pakistan reports new Covid-19 death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded one more Covid-19 fatality as the World Health Organisation (WHO) declares an end to the global emergency caused by the pandemic.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) reported 29 new coronavirus infections and one death in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 1,580,859 and the death toll to 30,658.

During the same period, 3,269 tests were conducted, and the positivity ratio increased to 0.89 percent, with nine patients in critical care.

Although the WHO has lifted the global health emergency, the warning remains in place as Covid-19 still poses a significant threat.

The director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, estimated that the virus had killed around 20 million people, three times the official figure of seven million.

He cautioned that the virus was still present and changing, and countries must not let their guards down or dismantle the systems put in place to manage the pandemic.