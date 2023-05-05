Gilgit-Baltistan’s Health Sector sees significant improvements

ISLAMABAD: Gilgit-Baltistan’s health sector has seen unprecedented improvements in the last 12 months. These improvements include the operationalization of District Headquarter Hospitals (DHQs) in major districts, hiring of consultants through Al-Shifa, and the recruitment of doctors and consultants in special pay scales.

According to Chief Secretary GB Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani the Health Department of Gilgit-Baltistan has hired the highest number of doctors and consultants in the history of the region.

As per details the recruitment of a significant number of doctors and consultants is a positive step towards addressing the region’s healthcare challenges. There are 13 chief consultants, 60 senior consultants, 90 consultants, 34 consultants of Al-Shifa, and 60 specialists on a fixed pay scale. This brings the grand total of specialists to 267.

In addition to the recruitment of consultants, the region has hired a total of 468 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs) and 89 District Officers/Lady District Officers. This brings the grand total of Medical Officers (MOs)/LMOs/DOs/LDOs to 557. With this increased number of medical staff, the region can better address the healthcare needs of its population.

According to a recent report, for too long, resources in Gilgit-Baltistan have not been utilized where they should have been. Instead of investing in the social sector, where the actual need exists, resources have been captured for personal use. However, the tide is turning, and steps are being taken towards restoring proper order.

The Provincial HQ Hospital and City Hospital Gilgit have received two vehicles from the Governor’s convoy. These vehicles will be utilized by doctors and medical staff for their transport. The vehicles will be modified to reflect their use, and only medical personnel will be allowed to use them. The Governor has pledged to take more steps towards betterment in the future, and he hopes that others will follow in his footsteps.

Overall, these developments represent a significant improvement in the healthcare sector of Gilgit-Baltistan. With more doctors and medical staff and better facilities, the region is taking a positive step towards addressing its healthcare challenges.

It may be mentioned here that the misuse of government vehicles in GB has been an issue. The Ministry of Finance, last year, had turned down the request of the GB government for procurement of over 32 luxury vehicles citing financial constraints. The demanded new vehicles included land cruisers, Fortuner and Revo for Governor, Chief Minister, Speaker and other ministers of the regional government.