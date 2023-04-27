Pak-China military leaders reiterate need for maintaining peace in region

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the Chinese Army Commander on Wednesday discussed matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation.

The COAS, on the first day of his four-day official visit to China, was given a warm welcome and presented with the guard of honour at the PLA Army Headquarters. He reviewed the smartly turned-out contingent, which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the Commander of PLA Army, an ISPR news release said.

Besides discussing mutual security interests, both military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region, and enhancing military to military cooperation.

General Asim Munir also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops. He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the PLA soldiers.

The COAS will hold further meetings with Chinese military leaders to enhance the long standing relations between the two militaries.