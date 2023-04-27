NATIONAL

Pak-China military leaders reiterate need for maintaining peace in region

By Staff Report
BEIJING, CHINA, APR 26: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir reviews the guard of honour during his first official visit to China held at PLA Army Headquarters in Beijing on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. (PPI Images).

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and the Chinese Army Commander on Wednesday discussed matters of mutual security interests and military cooperation.

The COAS, on the first day of his four-day official visit to China, was given a warm welcome and presented with the guard of honour at the PLA Army Headquarters. He reviewed the smartly turned-out contingent, which was later followed by a detailed meeting with the Commander of PLA Army, an ISPR news release said.

Besides discussing mutual security interests, both military commanders reiterated the need for maintaining peace and stability in the region, and enhancing military to military cooperation.

General Asim Munir also witnessed a demonstration of the operational capabilities of the PLA Army troops.  He praised the high standards of training and the professionalism displayed by the PLA soldiers.

The COAS will hold further meetings with Chinese military leaders to enhance the long standing relations between the two militaries.

 

