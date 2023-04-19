Punjab ombudsman chairs meeting to review quarterly performance

LAHORE: The complaints of expatriates approaching the Office of the Punjab Ombudsman should be resolved on a priority basis and in the case of irrelevance, plaintiffs be properly guided about the appropriate forum so that they may approach it for legal relief.

This was said by Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan while presiding over a quarterly review meeting at his office on Wednesday to review the performance of advisors and consultants of regional offices across Punjab during the first three months of the current year.

The meeting reviewed the performance of advisors and consultants in resolving public issues, reclaiming government lands from illegal occupants, protecting children’s rights and providing financial relief to complainants.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with the use of information technology-based interventions that have helped to make ombudsman offices more accessible to the public inside and outside of the country.

The ombudsman directed that final orders related to public complaints should be issued within 24 hours, adding that a monthly performance report be submitted to the head office by the 5th of each month to assess the performance. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the 24/7 helpline 1050 facility which guides and assists people in obtaining relief.

Khan emphasised expediting the resolution of public complaints to ensure timely relief to the public. The office of the Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children is an important forum to ensure the timely resolution of complaints relating to child abuse and this would help to promote a child-friendly society; he noted and concluded that the Office of the Ombudsman has been serving as a mediator to provide individuals with access to justice, promoting trust and confidence in the government institutions.