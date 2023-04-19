PM wants fast-track implementation of solarization project

Says Pakistan couldn’t afford power generation by importing costly fuels

Directs to ensure minimum electricity load-shedding during summer

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed for fast implementation of solarization project in the country by immediately removing all the impediments in the import of solar panels and other parts.

The prime minister said that a developing country like Pakistan could not afford to generate power by importing costly fuels.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the solarization project initiated across the country, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیر صدارت ملک گیر سولرآئیزیشن منصوبےپر پیش رفت کےاعلی سطحی جائزہ اجلاس وزیر اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی ملک گیر سولرآئیزیشن منصوبےپر کام کی رفتار کو تیز کرنےکی ہدایت

پاکستان جیسا ترقی پذیر ملک مہنگے درآمدی ایندھن سے بجلی کی پیداوار کا متحمل نہیں ہو سکتا pic.twitter.com/QkVjwkpe4n — PMLN (@pmln_org) April 19, 2023

The meeting was apprised that tenders had been floated for 17 government buildings for which bids were received and their technical examination was being carried out today.

The prime minister observed that with the low-cost solar power generation, the consumers would get an inexpensive power supply, besides its generation would save precious foreign reserves spent on the import of expensive fuels.

He also directed for import of solar panels through phased process and desired that solarization process of the government buildings should expeditiously be implemented.

It was further apprised that progress on 1200MW Layyah and 600 MW Jhang power projects was in the final stage. After approval of benchmark tariff from NEPRA, the process for installation of solar on 11kv feeder would commence, it was further added.

Moreover, tenders for 50 other government buildings would be issued on A

The meeting was further informed that tender for 600MW KotAddu power project had been issued in which a large number of international and national companies had expressed keen interest.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers, PM’s advisors and senior officials.

‘Minimum power load-shedding in summer’

Meanwhile, the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif directed to ensure minimum load-shedding of electricity during the summer season.

Chairing a meeting to review the situation of electricity load-shedding during summer, and the consumption and production of urea fertilizer, he said the pace of restoration of the Neelum Jhelum project should be increased.

وزیرِ اعظم محمد شہباز شریف کی زیرصدارت ملک میں یوریا کھاد کی پیداوار و کھپت اور موسم گرما میں بجلی کی لوڈشیڈنگ کے حوالے سے اجلاس ملک میں یوریا کی بروقت پیداوار اور اسکی کسانوں تک ترسیل یقینی بنائی جائے. وزیرِ اعظم کی ہدایت pic.twitter.com/l7aeE0zyBL — PMLN (@pmln_org) April 19, 2023

The meeting was informed about the production of electricity and the expected demand during this summer. Furthermore, with regard to the revival of Neelum Jhelum power project, it was told that the project would be fully restored and start generating the cheap and clean electricity in July this year.

The meeting was also informed in detail about the provision of gas to the urea industry, besides data of its production and consumption in the country.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure timely production of the urea fertilizer and its supply to the farmers.

He said the government was taking all possible steps to minimize per acre cost of the farmers.

He said during the last year, the government had given top priority to the agriculture development and prosperity of the farmers.

“I will not let anybody to grasp the rights of the farmers through smuggling of urea fertilizer,” he added.

The prime minister also directed to keep an eye on the demand and supply of the fertilizer. Keeping in view the consumption and production of the fertilizer, he directed to present a comprehensive plan for buffer stock and the provision of gas to the industries.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, federal ministers Tariq Bashir Cheema, Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mehmood and Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State Dr Musaddiq Malik, PM’s Advisor Ahad Khan Cheema, special assistants to the PM Jehanzeb Khan and Tariq Bajwa, and other authorities concerned attended the meeting.