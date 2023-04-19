Over 11pc of registered beneficiaries remained deprived of free flour in KP

PESHAWAR: As free flour programme came to an end, over 0.6 million deserving people could not be benefitted from the programme due to irregularities and mismanagement at distribution points across the province.

According to statistics of the KP Food Department, 5.718 million people were registered under the Benazir Income Support Program across the province for free flour. The provincial government distributed free flour to 5.57 million deserving people. In Torghar district, where 26,164 deserving people were registered, only 0.49% beneficiary could be provided with free flour.

Similarly, free flour was provided to 67% of the citizens in Tank District, 70% in Mohmand, 74% in Dera Ismail Khan and 79% in Upper Chitral. Supply of flour to more than registered people is also recorded according to which 100.03% people were provided flour in Lower Chitral, 127.24% in Lower Kohistan and 192% in South Upper Waziristan. Thus, a total of 661,149 or 11% deserving people were left deprived of free flour.

The provincial government has closed the scheme by providing free flour to more than 88% of registered deserving people.