NATIONAL

Over 11pc of registered beneficiaries remained deprived of free flour in KP

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: As free flour programme came to an end, over 0.6 million deserving people could not be benefitted from the programme due to irregularities and mismanagement at distribution points across the province.

According to statistics of the KP Food Department, 5.718 million people were registered under the Benazir Income Support Program across the province for free flour. The provincial government distributed free flour to 5.57 million deserving people. In Torghar district, where 26,164 deserving people were registered, only 0.49% beneficiary could be provided with free flour.

Similarly, free flour was provided to 67% of the citizens in Tank District, 70% in Mohmand, 74% in Dera Ismail Khan and 79% in Upper Chitral. Supply of flour to more than registered people is also recorded according to which 100.03% people were provided flour in Lower Chitral, 127.24% in Lower Kohistan and 192% in South Upper Waziristan. Thus, a total of 661,149 or 11% deserving people were left deprived of free flour.

The provincial government has closed the scheme by providing free flour to more than 88% of registered deserving people.

 

Previous article
Eid likely to fall on April 22 in Pakistan, predicts PDM
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Author is a senior journalist and working in the field of journalism since 2004. He covers Financial, Social, Political and regional issues for Pakistan today and Profit. He can reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Back to the medieval ages

In the medieval ages when the concepts of democracy, sovereignty of people and government of the people, by the people, for the people were...

KP Governor, Caretaker CM visit Torkham to review rescue operation

The economic paradox of Pakistan

Ruet -e-Hilal Committee to meet on Thursday to sight Shawwal crescent

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.