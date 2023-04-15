Elephant Noor Jehan critically ill at Karachi Zoo after fall

KARACHI: Noor Jehan, an elephant in Karachi Zoo, is critically ill after the 17-year-old fell in a pond on Thursday in a small enclosure.

Right after the fall Four Paws, a global animal welfare organisation, recommended lifting Noor Jehan with a crane, ropes and belts. She has since been lying visibly weak with limited motion on a mound of sand, propped up against the only tree inside the enclosure.

“Her condition is very critical at the moment. We are trying everything to save her,” Four Paws spokeswoman Katharina Braun said by email. “It is very important that she gets up as soon as possible, laying too long on the ground […] can be life-threatening.”

Noor Jehan is suffering from a huge hematoma, or pool of clotted blood, inside her abdomen in addition to intestinal issues, Four Paws member Dr. Amir Khalil said during his visit to treat her last week. The veterinarian from Egypt had then given Noor Jehan a strong chance of survival.

Noor Jehan is eating and flapping her ears. There is still a fight left in her. Many working with her have not slept for 72 hrs. She has become a symbol of the struggle of our nation and our people. Caged, abused and exploited. — Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ذوالفقار علي ڀٽو (@BhuttoZulfikar) April 15, 2023

Khalid Hashmi was removed as director of Karachi Zoo on April 8 over complaints of negligence.

His successor, Kanwar Ayub, said he was unsure if the complaints were true in the week following the vet’s visit. “However, there has been no negligence in the three days I have been appointed, guaranteed,” he said on Friday, noting possible negligence over time.

In 2020, American singer Cher arrived in Pakistan to send off Kaavan, an elephant in Islamabad Zoo she had spent years trying to free, before his move to a Cambodian sanctuary.

Animal rights advocates had campaigned for the 36-year-old Asian elephant to be rescued from grim conditions.