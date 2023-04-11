CJP convenes JCP meeting to consider confirmation of Justice Hilali as CJ PHC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Thursday (tomorrow) to consider the confirmation of Justice Musarrat Hilali as regular Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Justice Hilali has been performing as acting Chief Justice of the PHC since April 1, 2023.

The JCP, headed by the CJP and comprising four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, federal law minister, the Attorney General for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council, besides one representative of the provincial and Islamabad bar councils, after confirmation, will propose her name to the Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Judges in Superior Courts.

JUSTICE FAEZ ISA CALLS ON CJP

Senior Puisne Judge of Supreme Court (SC) Justice Qazi Faez Isa called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial a day after the former attended a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly (NA).

According to a private TV channel, citing sources, the meeting – held shortly before Iftar – continued in a ‘pleasant atmosphere’. Both judges had a detailed discussion on important judicial issues.

Sources further claimed that Justice Isa issued his clarification after consulting with CJP Bandial.

Earlier in the day, Justice Qazi Faez Isa issued clarification on attending a special national constitutional convention at the National Assembly (NA), held to mark the golden jubilee of the Constitution of Pakistan.