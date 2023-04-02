Fawad accuses PDM of attacking Constitution

LAHORE: Fawad Chaudhry, the senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), has stated that the meetings and announcements of criminals who violate the constitution and orders hold no significance.

Reacting to the statements made at the meetings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties, Chaudhry criticised the group for spreading chaos and incitement in Pakistan, saying it was hoped that they would apologise for the deaths of two dozen citizens who died while standing in queues for flour.

However, instead of expressing remorse, they launched a direct attack on Pakistan’s constitution while continuing their history of brutality.

According to Chaudhry, this same fascist group is responsible for the severe economic and political crisis in Pakistan. They have disrupted the base of the economy and the government’s policies during the last 11 months.

Chaudhry stated that the only solution to the political and economic crises in the country is transparent elections, but the PDM is trying to entangle the nation in confusion about judges and benches to escape from the elections, which are supposed to be held within 90 days as per Article 224 of the constitution.

Chaudhry emphasised that the issue is not about a nine, seven, five, or three-member bench; it is a matter of a constitutional deadline of 90 days for the elections. He further added that through audio leaks, this criminal-minded group wants to target the judges and keep the Supreme Court away from protecting the constitution, while also trying to keep the bench busy in protests against its formation.

Chaudhry believes that the Supreme Court should be allowed to protect the constitution and take legal action against the perpetrators.