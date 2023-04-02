Nawaz expected to spend end of Ramadan as a royal guest in Saudi Arabia

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif is expected to spend the final days of Ramadan in Saudi Arabia, where he has reportedly been invited as a royal guest to perform the pilgrimage.

However, there has been speculation that Sharif may use this opportunity to return to Pakistan, as reported in the media.

Sharif left for London on November 19, 2019, after being granted temporary bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for a seven-year sentence on corruption charges.

Sharif, whose Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is the main party in Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), was sacked by the Supreme Court in 2017 and, two years later, left for London for medical treatment.

While there has been no official confirmation from Sharif or his party regarding his plans to return to Pakistan, his trip to Saudi Arabia as a royal guest has raised interest in his potential political comeback.