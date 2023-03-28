NATIONAL

PTI announces election rallies in South Punjab

By Staff Report

LAHORE: After a successful power show at Minare-Pakistan in Lahore, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to speed up its election campaign and announced to hold rallies in South Punjab, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that PTI has decided to move its election campaign to South Punjab despite an ongoing case in the apex court regarding delay in Punjab, KP elections.

After Lahore, PTI chairman Imran Khan would address party’s second rally in Lodhran, they say, adding that the date for Lodhran public gathering would be announced soon.

PTI leader Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema said that schedule for upcoming PTI rallies in South Punjab will be unveiled soon.

Former prime minister Imran Khan gave an ‘economic roadmap’ for the country’s prosperity during a ‘historic’ jalsa at Lahore’s Minar-e-Pakistan on Saturday night.

