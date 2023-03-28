NATIONAL

IHC bars police from arresting Ali Amin Gandapur

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday barred police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported.

IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir took up the plea of Gandapur seeking details of cases registered against him. Raja Zahoorul Hassan advocate appeared before the IHC to represent the former minister.

The plaintiff’s lawyer stated that there are a number of cases registered against his clients at various police stations in Islamabad, but they don’t have details about them.

He pleaded with the court to order police to submission of cases record against Ali Amin Gandapur.

The IHC while barring police from arresting the PTI stalwart, sought details from the respondents after issuing notices to them for March 31.

