NATIONAL

Anti-corruption Punjab summons Buzdar over graft charges

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Anti-corruption Punjab has summoned ex- chief minister Usman Buzdar over construction of Buzdar House on the state land.

Anti-corruption department has served notice to the former PTI chief minister of Punjab to appear on March 30.

The anti-graft body has charged Usman Buzdar of illegal encroachment of the state land in Fort Monroe valuing hundreds of million rupees. The former CM is accused of construction of his Buzdar House at two Kanal encroached state land.

Buzdar is charged of illegal use of authority and encroachment of two kanal commercial land in connivance with government officials.

Anti-corruption Punjab has also called concerned revenue officials with a notice and demanded the land record.

Usman Buzdar is charged of encroachment of the state land with forged documents and inflicting loss to the national exchequer.

Recently, an accountability court (AC) barred the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former chief minister Buzdar in assets beyond means case.After hearing arguments of the counsel, the court granted interim bail to former chief minister Punjab till February 27 and restrained the bureau from his arrest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB Executive Board approved the recommendation of NAB Lahore to launch an investigation against Buzdar in assets beyond the means.

Staff Report
Staff Report

