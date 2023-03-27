NATIONAL

NA speaker directs MoI to take action against officials involved in violence against journalists

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday directed the Ministry of Interior (MoI) to take action against those officials involved in acts of violence against journalists during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan before at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

During the Joint Session of the Parliament, the journalists staged a walkout from the Press Gallery to protest the government’s failure in taking action against those involved in violence, the arrest of journalist Siddique Jan and not forming a commission as enshrined in the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act, 2021, besides the lingering issue of unpaid salaries by media houses.

The speaker, in his ruling, said, “I hereby direct the Interior Ministry to probe violence against journalists and the elements involved in the violence should be brought to justice.”

About non-payment of salaries to journalists, he said, right now the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Information is considering the issue and the journalists would be given representation in it.

