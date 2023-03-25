Court denies bail to PTI leaders over non-appearance in vandalism case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has rejected the interim bail petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, and Farrukh Habib in connection to a vandalism case registered against them during a rally.

The petitions were heard on Saturday by Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar, who denied the bail of the petitioners due to their non-appearance in court and their failure to submit their surety bonds.

On the other hand, Ijaz Chaudhry and Mian Mahmood ur-Rashid’s interim bail was extended till April 4 since both of them appeared before the court.

The Race Course police have registered cases against the PTI leaders under 12 different sections including terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, fighting, and creating obstruction in the performance of official duties.

In a related development, the same judge also issued release documents of 93 PTI workers who were arrested on charges of vandalism and terrorism during the police operation in Zaman Park.

The PTI workers submitted Rs50,000 surety bonds each against their release, and the court accepted their bail petitions on Friday.