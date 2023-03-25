1,800 workers arrested: Farrukh Habib escapes arrest as police raid in-laws’ house

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Saturday raided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Farrukh Habib’s in-laws house in an attempt to arrest the former state minister.

According to police sources and the PTI leaders, a massive police operation was underway for the past two days, especially in central Punjab and Islamabad to arrest the PTI leaders ahead of the party’s Minar-e-Pakistan Rally on Saturday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) released a statement, stating that the police officials harassed Farrukh Habib’s family members after they failed to arrest him from his in-laws’ residence.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the party workers are being arrested ahead of Minar-e-Pakistan Rally.

Addressing media persons in Lahore, the PTI leader said that despite the Lahore High Court orders to hold political gatherings the government has placed containers in different parts of the city to create hurdles for PTI workers.

He stated that the police were conducting raids and arresting PTI leaders and claimed so far 1,800 PTI workers had been arrested, urging workers to avoid taking law into their hands in the face worst state oppression.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab police conducting raids to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and local leaders.

Punjab police conducted a raid at PTI senior leader – a candidate from PP-158 – Mehtab Hussain’s residence in Lahore but he was not present at home.

In Multan, the police arrested the son of former MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari in a raid and arrested PTI workers across the district.

Imran Khan message

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday called on supporters to “assert their right as people of a free nation” by attending his party’s rally at the Minar-i-Pakistan today, where he intends to outline his “vision of Haqeeqi Azadi”.

In a tweet today, the PTI chief said his party would be holding its sixth public gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan, which he felt would “break all records”.

“My heart tells me it will break all records. I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi and how we will pull Pakistan out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in,” Imran said.