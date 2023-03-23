Khalilzad urges civil-military leadership to change ‘disastrous’ course

ISLAMABAD: Despite the Foreign Office rejoinder, former US diplomat Zalmay Khalilzad continued to dwell on the current political situation in Pakistan as on Thursday he came up with another statement urging the country’s civil and military leadership to change the “disastrous” course.

In a message on Twitter greeting Muslims around the world on the start of Ramazan, Khalilzad used the occasion to ask Islamic countries to reflect upon in the holy month.

“In Pakistan, civil and military leaders might ponder the state of their country and the disastrous course it is on. In respect for their obligations and in the interest of their people, they should change course,” he wrote.

This was his third statement in a week on the brewing political tensions in Pakistan. Many were taken by surprise the manner in which former US diplomat was taking keen interest in Pakistan politics and making specific proposals.