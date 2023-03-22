Zalmay Khalilzad cautions Govt against banning PTI and Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan, Iraq and the United Nations Zalmay Khalilzad on Tuesday cautioned Pakistan government against taking an extreme step against former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Zalmay Khalilzad said that there are indications that Pakistan’s parliament, which is controlled by the governing coalition, might well ask the Supreme Court to disqualify Imran Khan from running for election and even prohibit PTI in the next few days.

“The government appears to have decided to set up Imran Khan as Enemy No 1 of the State. Such steps will only deepen Pakistan’s triple crises: political, economic, and security. Already, some countries have suspended planned investments,” he said.