Brigadier martyred in S Waziristan ambush laid to rest with military honours

Funeral prayers were offered in Rawalpindi on Wednesday for Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki, a senior Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) officer who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in South Waziristan the previous day.

The funeral was attended by top government officials, parliamentarians, and senior military officers, including President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, and DG ISI Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

Brigadier Barki was laid to rest at the army graveyard with full military honours for his services to the nation.

During his military career, Brigadier Barki was actively involved in counter-terrorism operations and played a crucial role in dismantling several terrorist networks in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

According to the military’s media wing, the senior officer was also instrumental in neutralising the terrorist networks responsible for the Army Public School attack in Peshawar in 2016.

“The nation recognises his meritorious services in life and supreme sacrifice offered for Pakistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan and Intelligence Agencies stand resilient against terrorism and reaffirm the resolve to eradicate this menace of terrorism at all costs,” it added.

Brigadier Barki and his team put up a valiant resistance against the terrorists during the encounter in South Waziristan’s Angoor Adda area. Seven others were injured in the encounter, including two members of the martyr’s team who were critically injured.