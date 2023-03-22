NATIONAL

Azad Kashmir prepares to celebrate Pakistan Day with vibrant traditions

By Staff Report
A Kashmiri refugee in Pakistan-administered Kashmir looks on as she shouts slogans as she takes part in an anti-Indian protest rally in Muzaffarabad on August 18, 2019. - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 18 welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to discuss tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir, a day after India slammed the rare meeting. (Photo by SAJJAD QAYYUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images)

MIRPUR: The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced that they will be celebrating Pakistan Day on March 23rd with great enthusiasm and passion, and a gazetted holiday will be observed on this day across the region.

The national flag of Pakistan will be hoisted on all small and major private and public buildings.

According to an official, special Pakistan Day flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held in all small and major cities of the liberated territory, which will be the hallmark of the day. The major flag-hoisting ceremonies will take place in all district headquarters, including Muzaffarabad, Neelam Valley, Mirpur, Bhimbher, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhnoti and Rawalakot, Hattiyaan and Haveili districts.

In Mirpur district, the grand national flag unfurling ceremony will take place on Thursday morning at the lawn of Mirpur Municipal Corporation. Mirpur Division Commissioner Shaukat Chaudhry will hoist the flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a colourful ceremony.

A well-uniformed contingent of AJK Police will present a salute to the national flags of Pakistan and AJK.

On this occasion, the people of Azad Kashmir and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir will simultaneously pray for the stability, security, affluence, and swift progress of Pakistan, as well as the early success of the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

10 soldiers killed as fresh Yemen fighting clouds peace efforts
