Dar claims was quoted out of context on Pakistan’s nuclear program

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Monday claimed that his statement on Pakistan’s Nuclear Program was quoted out of context.

A statement issued by Finance minister Ishaq Dar stated that Mr Ishaq Dar’s statement on the floor of the Senate of Pakistan on 16th March, 2023, in response to a query regarding reasons for delay in the IMF Program, was being quoted out of context.

“My comments with regards to Pakistan’s Nuclear Program was in response to a colleague Senator’s specific question, wherein, I emphasized that Pakistan has sovereign right to develop its nuclear program, as it best suits our national interests, without any external dictation, which, by no means should in any way whatsoever be linked with the ongoing negotiations with the IMF,” the statement quoted Mr Dar.

“It is clarified that neither IMF nor any other country has attached any conditionality or made any demand from Pakistan with regard to our nuclear capability and the delay in IMF staff level agreement is purely due to technical reasons, for which we are continuously engaged with the IMF in order to conclude it at the earliest,” the statement added.

The IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Esther Pérez Ruiz on Sunday refuted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s statement about “pressurizing” Pakistan on its nuclear program, stating that there is absolutely no truth to this or any insinuated link between the past or current IMF supported programs and decisions by any Pakistani government over its nuclear program.

“Regarding recent speculation that program discussion with the authorities for the ninth review under IMF supported program may have covered Pakistan’s nuclear weapons program, I want to be categorical that there is absolutely no truth to this or any insinuated link between the past or current IMF supported programs and decisions by any Pakistani government over its nuclear program,” the IMF official Esther Pérez Ruiz said.

“Our discussions have exclusively focused on economic policies to solve Pakistan’s economic and balance of payments problems in line with the IMF mandate for promoting macroeconomic and financial stability,” she added.