Eight terrorists killed, two kids martyred in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed eight terrorists during an operation in South Waziristan while two children also embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the military media wing, the security forces carried out an operation after getting information about the presence of terrorists in Zinghara area of South Waziristan. During intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists including mortar fire, eight terrorists were killed, whereas two soldiers sustained injuries, the ISPR said.

Unfortunately, two children also embraced martyrdom during exchange of fire, according to the ISPR.

A few days ago, five terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an operation following an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel general area.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) – conducted in North and South Waziristan Districts – was followed by a sanitisation of the area by security forces.

“During intense exchange of fire, five more terrorists were killed,” ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami in a tweet said: “There are reports of a drone attack on Khadu Khel market in Zinghara area in Ladha Tehsil of South Waziristan, in which two children, aged 5 years were martyred. The security forces should to explain the situation.” In the tweet, the JI senator said: “Drone attacks are unacceptable and will be resisted.”