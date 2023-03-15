PML-N only capable party to protect country, masses: Maryam Nawaz

PHOOLNAGAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that PML-N is the only political party of the country which has the capacity and capability to protect interests of the country and all federating units.

Addressing the workers’ organizational convention here, she said that the PML-N always gave respect to the nation, made economic progress and provided facilities to people. She said that Nawaz Sharif was the leader who had always protected his party workers and the people of Pakistan at large, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan was using women and children as a shield for his protection. “The PML-N leader said that Nawaz Sharif, along with his daughter (Maryam), returned from London and courted arrest, which was an act of bravery.” She said that Imran Khan was afraid of appearing in the courts of law, and he was not ready to leave his Zaman Park residence.

She said the PML-N youth were torch-bearers of the prestige of Pakistan. “I feel pride to see the spirit of youth and women who are looking determined for progress of the country,” she added.

Maryam said that people wanted to play role as a team for development of Pakistan under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. She said that her party would contest elections and win with a thumping majority. “We never accepted any selection in the past, nor we will let it happen in future,” she thundered. The struggle for balanced scales was underway to give honour to vote. Only giving respect to vote could help provide justice to people,” she asserted.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain, MNA Malik Rashid Ahmed Khan, members of provincial assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, Malik Ahmed Saeed Khan, PML-N Divisional President Wasim Akhtar Sheikh and other leaders and workers were also present at the convention.